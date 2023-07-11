In the last chapter of “At the bottom there is room”, the fans, like the characters of the series, lived intense moments when Peter began to recover his memory and, what is more important, he remembered how he kidnapped him Claudia Plains.

Given this, more than one was surprised by the story, especially, Diego Montalbanbecause the Maldini butler would have discovered his affair with the ‘shark look‘ and is about to unmask it in front of everyone.

Why did Diego apologize?

Diego warns Cristóbal and Alessia about Claudia Llanos. Photo: America TV

After learning that Claudia is alive and could seek revenge, Diego was terrified of what could happen to his children and warned them that they should not leave their house until they capture the ‘Shark’s Eye’. Also, when he left the room, the chef at Francesca’s had a feeling of guilt, since he was the lover of his wife’s enemy. “forgive me please“She said while trying to hold back tears.

Does Claudia Llanos plan to attack Francesca and Diego’s children?

Diego fears that Claudia Llanos will hurt Cristóbal and Alessia. Photo: America TV

So far, it is not known for sure who else Claudia plans to attack, since, for now, it has only been seen that she wants to end Peter after learning that his henchman failed to fulfill the job of assassinating the butler. Therefore, she left her hiding place in Piura to return to Lima and take care of her plans herself.

However, everyone in Las Nuevas Lomas knows what the “shark gaze” is capable of, especially Diego Montalbán, for which he is fearing for the lives of Alessia and Cristóbal, as well as Francesca Maldini, his wife. “death haunts us“Said the chef, after learning that Claudia shot Peter.

