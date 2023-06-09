“At the bottom there is room“I could bet on love from now on. Alessia and Jimmy’s relationship has gone through all kinds of obstacles since the tenth season began: from the lies of a ‘pregnant’ ex to social gaps, different mentalities and own insecurities of a couple, however, it came to a head when their romance became public.

Diego Montalbán reacted in the worst way and even attacked Jimmy’s family, which caused his daughter to move away. In order to remedy this situation, the chef decided to accept Jimmy as Alessia’s partner. “Be careful with your gonzaladas,” the worried father warned him. He then met with the Gonzales to apologize for his terrible behavior.

#quotAt #bottom #roomquot #Diego #accepts #love #Jimmy #Alessia #family