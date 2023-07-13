In “Al fondo hay sitio 10”, the tension is in the air and both the Maldini and the Gonzales have begun to take action before the return of Claudia Llanos and her thirst for revenge. Thus, Diego Montalban He has hired a whole security team to watch his children. However, Cristobal had no qualms about sneaking out to attend an appointment with Laia.

Although the young Montalbán suspects that his ex-partner was unfaithful, he has helped her on several occasions, since he would still have feelings for her. However, resuming their relationship would be far from being a reality.

Why did the love between Cristóbal and Laia end?

Cristóbal broke up with Laia for alleged infidelity with Antares. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Several chapters ago, we could see that Laia traveled from Spain to meet Cristóbal and revive their romance. However, the chef also wanted her former lover to accompany her to discover Peru, but he told her that she did not have time, for this reason she went alone. During her trip, she met Antares, who would become the third wheel and the person she would end her relationship with.

Now, Laia apologized and tried to resume her romance with the young Montalbán, but he feels very disappointed in her and is not sure that he wants to go out with his ex-partner again. This was made clear to her during her appointment.

This is how Cristóbal left Laia in the friendzone

Cristóbal and Laia had a date in Las Nuevas Lomas. Photo: America TV

After escaping from the security that guards the Maldini house, Cristóbal and Laia went to a park to have a date. The boy Montalbán seemed very nervous and the Spanish chef approached him to kiss him; However, he pushed her away and told her: “I feel like we’re not going to do anything with you. I want to be your friend,” and then he was interrupted by Alessia.

