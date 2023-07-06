In “At the bottom there is room 10″the story of the possible love triangle between Cristobal, Laia and antaresthe third in contention, has us attentive to speculate who the young foreigner will stay with because, despite the fact that the youngest of the Montalbán family assured that he would not return with his ex-partner, he went to look for her to save her from the place of bad death in the one who is living, but the so-called ‘brichero‘.

Therefore, to prevent Laia and her new suitor from living together, Cristóbal offers Antares to stay at his house, so they go together to Las Nuevas Lomas. However, not everyone would agree with that decision and the ‘brichero’ would find himself in trouble.

Why is Antares getting into trouble?

As we know, the residents of Las Nuevas Lomas found out before Cristóbal that Laia would have cheated on him with a certain Antares in Cusco. Even his father, Diego Montalbán, found out about the story and reneged because they left his son and he was left without a chef at Francesca’s because of a “pastrulo brichero”. This would have caused Alessia’s father to resent and hate him, for this reason he would not be well received in the Maldini house.

How does Diego Montalbán react when he sees Antares?

While a reconciliation lunch was being held at the Maldini mansion with Macarena, Mike, Alessia, ‘Jimmy’, Cristóbal and an unexpected guest, Antares; Diego and Francesca arrive to join, but are surprised to see a strange face.

The chef at Francesca’s asks for explanations about who he is and, when they tell him that he is Laia’s friend, he explodes with rage. However, Antares tries to calm him down in his own style and that only infuriates the patriarch Montalbán more, so he ends up kicking the ‘brichero’ out of his home.

