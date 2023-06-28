The end of episode 250 of “At the bottom there is room“He left his fans with the intrigue of knowing what will happen, since it is seen in a few seconds the Laia’s return, Cristóbal’s ex-girlfriend who cheated on him. This happened when the young Montalbán and July They are about to leave for the stadium to watch the game in Peru, but when they open the door, they are surprised that Laia was standing in front of them.

What happened between Cristóbal and Laia?

Cristóbal and Laia were happy with their reunion in Peru. Photo: America TV

After they separated when Cristóbal returned to Peru, Laia traveled from Spain to meet him again and to revive their love. However, she wants to go sightseeing together with the young Montalbán, but he is not very enthusiastic about the idea, so the foreigner decides to go alone.

This causes them to distance themselves and Cristóbal’s doubts regarding their relationship begin to emerge. In addition, during Laia’s stay in Cusco, she meets Antares, who would have stolen her heart and with whom she uploads a photo of her to the networks that caused an uproar in Las Nuevas Lomas. After seeing the story, the young Montalbán spent several days with many insecurities involved until the foreigner decided to end him without giving him further explanations.

Will Cristóbal forgive Laia’s infidelity?

So far, we have only been able to see that Laia returned and went directly to find Cristóbal, who opens the door and is shocked to see his ex-partner standing in front of him. She only manages to say “Hello”. To find out what will happen, don’t miss “Al fondo hay sitio” today at 8.40 pm

Watch Laia’s return to “Al fondo hay sitio” here

