“At the bottom there is room” does not stop making fans laugh with the new occurrences of Cristóbal Montalbán inside the restaurant run by his father. Frida, Francesca’s sworn enemy, reappeared and flirted with the waiter, making her family believe that she had become a gigolo Of course, the matriarch of the family was not slow to take action on the matter.

Yvonne Frayssinet’s character summoned her eternal rival in the restaurant to see how she was harassing her stepson. Once he verified the facts, he rushed at her and demanded that she leave him alone: ​​”Get out, you tricky old woman.” Otherwise, he would call the authorities.

