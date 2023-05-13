The tenth season of “There is room at the bottom” turned great love relationships into the reason for great conflicts. As if Macarena and Mike’s drama wasn’t enough, Alessia and Jimmy’s courtship is creating a lot of debate on social media about the consequences of keeping it a secret.

As is recalled, the youngest of the Gonzales gave him an ultimatum: “We cannot keep it a secret. We already have to shout our love to the four winds “. Unfortunately, Cristóbal is not aware and believes that his former friend is playing with his sister.

Fight on “AFHS” could end in disaster

In the latest preview of “AFHS“, Cristóbal discovers that Jimmy and Alessia continue to see each other without knowing that they are both really in love. He only believes that Gonzales is playing with his sister, whom he does not want to see hurt again. For this reason, he reacts euphorically and confronts him.

The youngest of the Montalbán not only shouts, but also pushes him ready to throw blows. This could end in disaster, since it would end up pulverizing their old friendship once and for all. In addition, it is another reason for Diego’s children to distance themselves.

Where to see “In the background there is a place 10” LIVE?

Season 10 of “In the background there is room” is broadcast LIVE from Monday to Friday, at 8:40 pm, on the América TV channel, after the “EEG” program. To see it, you just need to tune in to the open signal of the channel.

Next, we share the América TV channels in Peru:

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD), 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD), 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD), 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD), 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD), 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD), 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

