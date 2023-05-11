Love died in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Laia I had already warned Cristobal that July She was in love with him, but Diego Montalbán’s son did not want to believe it, because he believed that the Spanish woman was confusing the signals, although the young man soon realized that the reality was different. Therefore, after doing some “tests” on Charito’s niece, he decided to clarify the situation before it was too late.

Specifically, Cristóbal took July to his room and, although she expected her boss to propose to her, he ended up telling her the opposite. “I am in love with Laia. I only have eyes for her, ”he heard him say in the sad scene. Of course, the girl denied being attracted to him at first, but then she started crying in the bathroom. VIDEO: America TV

#quotAt #bottom #roomquot #Cristóbal #breaks #Julys #heart #tells #love #Laia #VIDEO