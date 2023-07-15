In “Al fondo hay sitio”, the Maldinis no longer knew what else to do to free themselves from the terror that Claudia Llanos’s return to their lives entails. The villain was unmasked by Peter, whom she had kidnapped for several weeks; however, he managed to escape and tell everyone that the ‘Shark Gaze’ is alive.

In addition, thanks to Macarena, who was able to remember an important fact that Claudia revealed to her —disguised as Beatriz—, the National Police carried out an operation in Villa Bonita, the Piura beach where this antagonist was hiding. Now, the Maldini can rest easy after their greatest enemy was captured.

