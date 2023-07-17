In “At the bottom there is room“The last chapter left more than one surprised by the capture of Claudia Llanos at the hands of the Police. However, some have theorized about what could happen, such as who would be the person who called the ‘shark gaze‘ to help her escape justice. Will it be ‘Koky’ or a new character? maybe a sister twin? The point is that this mysterious accomplice could help Claudia to finish with Francesca Maldini.

What theories do “AFHS” fans have?

Some fans of “Al fondo hay sitio” commented that Claudia Llanos could have a twin. Photo: composition LR/TikTok

From possible theories such as that ‘Koky’ is an accomplice of the ‘Shark Gaze’, to the craziest ones that say that Laia would be her daughter, fans are trying to guess what the “AFHS” villain is up to after her capture. Another strong hypothesis is that there is a twin sister and she would be the one who helps Claudia to escape from the Police or kill Francesca.

However, to find out which of these assumptions is true, we must wait for the popular América TV series to release more episodes and reveal more information.

Does Claudia Llanos have a twin sister?

According to “AFHS” fans, Claudia Llanos could have a twin sister. Photo: America TV

Until now, little is known about Claudia Llanos’s family, since she has only spoken about her father and we have seen her mother. However, everything could happen, since the series “In the background there is room” is still ongoing and, perhaps, the writers will take into account the theories of the fans to give a 180 degree turn to the plot, which has intrigued more than one.

