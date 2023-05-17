The new chapters of “At the bottom there is room” They showed the Machiavellian plan of Claudia Llanos. Not only has she attempted Peter’s life, but she has also indirectly approached Francesca’s life by becoming a close friend of Macarena. From that position, she has pulled the strings of various characters.

After the breakup of Mike and ‘Maca’, ‘Victoria’ gave reasons for them not to return again. Likewise, she convinced Montalbán to go on a trip to Villa Bonita, where she will keep her prisoner and could even kill her to break ‘Noni’s’ heart. VIDEO: America TV

