Was it too soon to claim victory? In the most recent episode of “Al fondo hay sitio”, Claudia Plains was captured by the Police when she was preparing to leave the country to continue her revenge against Francesca Maldini from hiding. After that, the troops told him that he had the right to a call by law, which the “Shark’s Look” used to communicate with someone mysterious about the development of a plan. Could it be his accomplice?

What did Claudia say during her call in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

During her arrest process, the police agents took Claudia’s fingerprints and photographs, as is usual in this type of situation. For this reason, after what was mentioned, a prosecutor informed her that she had the right to a call, for which the villain quickly communicated with her accomplice, whose identity is still unknown. “Yes, I fell, but you know what you have to do,” Llanos said before hanging up.

Why was Claudia Llanos captured in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

The antagonist of the series was captured after a complaint made by Francesca Maldini after learning that she was the author of the kidnappings of her sister-in-law Macarena and her butler Peter.

In addition, Claudia was responsible for the heart attack he suffered after their face-to-face encounter, in which he pointed a gun at her.

However, all this is only what has happened in the last few chapters, since the history of enmity between the two characters has continued for several seasons. In this there were several losses in the Maldini family. For this reason, Francesca already wants to see her behind her bars and away from her life.

Does ‘Koky’ have something to do with Claudia?

After Claudia’s capture, the news spread through Las Nuevas Lomas and made everyone happy, since they expected the arrest of the ‘Shark’s Eye’, except for one. And it is that after “Jimmy” commented to “Koky” about the arrest of the evil woman, the ex-partner of “Charito” threw the cutlery tray she was holding in her hand to the ground and also put a worried expression on her face. his face, which aroused many suspicions from fans of the successful América TV series.

‘Koky’ became very nervous after learning about Claudia’s capture. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

