the week of “At the bottom there is room” It ended and left us with various expectations of what is to come in the next one, since it has happened before that plans do not always go as expected. However, the fans want the love of Jimmy and Alessia endures, whether in Las Nuevas Lomas or Spain, where they plan to travel together and start from scratch.

However, not everyone celebrates the couple’s departure with total joy. As can be seen in the recent chapter, ‘Charo’ is heartbroken and even burst into tears, since another of his children leaves the nest. Thus, ‘koki’ take the opportunity to go back to her and comfort her.

How did the other Gonzales react to the news?

The Gonzales family receiving the news of Jimmy’s trip. Photo: America TV

Everyone was surprised by Jimmy’s announcement, since his decision to leave with his beloved took them unexpectedly, but they were happy for him, since the young Gonzales was heartbroken, crying his eyes out, for Alessia’s departure. However, seeing “Charito” burst into tears for his son, several of them broke their hearts and felt sad.

Will ‘Charo’ give ‘Koki’ another chance?

‘Koki’ looks for ‘Charo’ to console her for Jimmy’s departure. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

While ‘Charo’ was talking to Teresa about how she felt about the departure of her youngest son to Spain, ‘Koki’ knocks on the door and enters. Seeing him, Jimmy’s mom tells him about his trip and he starts crying again. He comes over to talk and try to comfort her; she also advises him that she should let him go and takes her hand. Then, Charo can’t take it anymore and asks him to give her a hug.

