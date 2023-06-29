In the most recent episode of “In the background there is room” 10, ‘charo‘ and Alessia They are successful on their cooking channel and receive great feedback from their followers. However, they identify a ‘troll’ who uses the username “Epicurio 51”, who has been in charge of leaving hate messages and dislikes to their videos.

After reading the latest bad comments, they manage to discover the true identity of their only hater: Diego Montalban. For this reason, they decide to confront him so that he stops boycotting the progress of his daughter.

YOU CAN SEE: “In the background there is room”: Alessia and ‘Charo’ revolutionize La azoteza del sabor with a HOT VIDEO that will leave everyone speechless!

How do they discover the identity of Diego Montalbán?

Alessia tells ‘Charo’ that they keep getting hateful comments from the same user. Photo: America TV

While “Charo” was in his room folding clothes, Alessia came to tell him that they continue to receive bad comments from a “troll” called “Epicurio 51”, who would be trying to boycott his new and successful YouTube channel.

Among the hate messages, the following are read: “That little girl, this Alessia, it shows that she has not studied cooking”, “She believes herself a lot, but she does not even come close to her father’s heels, chef Diego Montalbán” , “Surely he has a medium-sized lover”. All this gives them light that the one who would be covering up her identity to leave those comments would be Alessia’s father: Diego.

‘Charo’ and Alessia face Diego

Alessia and ‘Charo’ climb to enter the Maldini house. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

After discovering that Diego is the hater who does not leave them alone, Alessia and ‘Charo’ went to the Maldini house to face him; however, as they knew that they would not be well received, they decided to climb over the wall and enter. When they managed to do so, the young Montalbán called out to her father, for which he only continued insulting her.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room in the background”: July faces Laia after her unexpected return and they say everything

Before that, Jimmy’s mother scolded him that now he is not only satisfied with insulting them face to face, but also does it online and hiding behind a fake user. Diego pretends he doesn’t know what they’re talking about, but Hiro arrives and shows them the meme that he created on behalf of Francesca Maldini’s husband.

#quotAt #bottom #roomquot #Charo #Alessia #infiltrate #Maldini #house #confront #Diego