season 11 of 'There is room at the bottom' is in preparation on América Televisión and three new characters have already been confirmed who will join the cast for 2024. One of them has left all of Peru in a state of shock, since it was believed that he would not return to the series due to his personal commitments in Spain. However, at the insistence of fans, he decided to return to revolutionize Las Lomas and add even more drama and emotion to the famous series.

Who is the unexpected character who returns to the eleventh season of Al Fondo Hay Sitio?

This is none other than the Spanish actress Alex Béjar, who will reprise her role as Laia Sáenz, the former partner of Cristobal Montalban. In the tenth season, Laia and July, who the latter was then working as an employee of the Montalbán family, were involved in an intense rivalry for the love of the famous 'Vampirín'. Laia later became the head chef at Francesca's, which caused great resentment in Alessia. However, Laia's character decided to return to Spain, leaving Cristóbal heartbroken, as he still had feelings for her.

This is how the official social networks of América TV presented Alex Béjar. Photo: América Television

Now, Laia returns to Las Lomas with the determination to win back the heart of the youngest Montalbán, who began a love relationship with July after they kissed in the final episode of the tenth season. Has the end of 'Crisly' arrived?

Why did Alex Béjar leave the series 'At the bottom there is room'?

In real life, Alex Béjar left the Peruvian series after stating that he had acting job offers in Spain. However, she was later seen working at her family's bar.

On Friday, February 16, 2024, the social networks of America Television They officially announced his return with photos in which he poses with the other two new members of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'. The decision to return her has generated divided opinions among followers of the series, those who are against it and others in favor.

Who are the other two new members joining the cast of 'AFHS'?

On the social networks of América Televisión and 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' they also confirmed the inclusion of the actors David Villanueva and Nidia Bermejo for season 11. It is still unknown what roles they will play.