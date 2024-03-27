It is a fact that the latest most successful series on Peruvian television are 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' and 'Papá en Apuros', broadcast by América TV and Latina, respectively. Although the latter comes to an end in April, the ratings have accompanied the production starring Juan Carlos Rey de Castro and Luciana Blomberg.

On the other hand, in the case of 'AFHS', it has been confirmed that its long-awaited eleventh season will premiere this Monday, April 8, news that has made its fans happy to be able to see characters like Jimmy, Alessia, Cristóbal, Charito or July. However, would you have ever imagined that these two series would come together in a shocking crossover? That came true and the result is shaking social media right now.

What is the crossover between 'At the bottom there is room' and 'Dad in trouble' about?

First of all, it is important to highlight that a crossover is a meeting between characters from different productions on the same stage. This is exactly what happened with the most prominent actors of the series 'There is room at the bottom'Jorge Guerra (Jimmy Gonzales) and Karime Scander (Alessia Montalbán), and from 'Dad in trouble', Paulina Bazán (Stephanie Quiroz) and José Miguel Arguelles (Cristóbal Seminario).

The four actors were on the red carpet of the Peruvian film 'Welcome to Paradise' as guests. Motivated by this special occasion, they decided to record a video together that Paulina Bazán shared on Instagram with the title “The crossover you didn't know you needed”. The images went viral on social networks and here we show them to you.

What time does the new season of 'At the bottom there is room' premiere?

The first episode of season 11 of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' will be broadcast at its usual time, at 8:40 pm, on América Televisión. The premiere date is confirmed for Monday, April 8.

In this long-awaited episode, we will learn the fate of Francesca Maldini (played by Yvonne Fraysinnet), we will discover if Alessia Montalbán survived Benjamín's attack and we will find out what the future holds for Joel Gonzales (Erick Elera) after betraying Patty at the altar.

'At the bottom there is room 11' premieres on Monday, April 8. Photo: América TV.

Why won't the series 'Dad in Trouble' have a second season?

Despite its solid ratings, which range between 7, 8 and 9 points, 'Dad in Trouble' will not have a second season. The decision is due to the fact that, in Latina's programming schedule, the series will be replaced by the novel 'Pituca sin lucas', which will occupy the same broadcast time, at 9:20 pm This new production stars Emilia Drago and Jorge Aravena.

