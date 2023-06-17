Alessia’s trip to Spain to study gastronomy was cancelled, in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Jimmy was crying inconsolably because of the departure of his love interest when, suddenly, something happened at the Gonzales house: Miss Montalbán returned after abandoning her flight. All the plans that Diego had for her were cut short. In such a way, the young man made a strong proposal to his lover that has shocked the fans of the América TV series.

In order to commit a madness of love, Alessia proposed to Jimmy to travel to San Sebastián, Spain to start a new life, where he could study and excel as a person with her. At first, the youngest of the Gonzales doubted, but after a long conversation and after remembering what happened between his uncle ‘Pepe’ and Rafaella, he decided to accept. Will they manage to travel without the Maldini-Montalbán finding out?

