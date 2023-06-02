In “In the background there is room”, Alessia had a fight with her father, Diego Montalban, after confirming her relationship with Jimmy. Because of this, she resigned from Francesca’s and is looking for her own venture. After the failure in the ‘Mai, c’ cafeteria due to the appearance of rodents, she rented Felix’s security booth and began selling quiches to the residents of Nuevas Lomas. However, she wanted to experiment using prawns to enhance the flavor, but when buying them, she did not realize the expiration date, she only did it during preparation. She chose to ignore it considering that putting the expiration time was exaggerated, she went 1 minute past it and the Gonzales paid the consequences.

Alessia poisons the Gonzales

Alessia, seeing the expiration date on the prawns, thought they were too exaggerated. However, she decided to stick to the scheduled time and bake them earlier. But the arrival of Jimmy, who got good grades in high school, distracted her and without her noticing, she baked the quiches at 12:01. She, ignoring the fact, thought everything was fine, and in gratitude, she presented the Gonzales with an entire tray for allowing them to use her kitchen. They, together with “Group 7” and the ‘Aguayo sisters’, shared the delicious desserts without knowing the consequences.

According to what is shown in the trailer for chapter 233, the prawn quiche eaters would have a stomach ache. Despite the exquisite flavor, their stomachs would not endure the expiration of these and would entail a ‘tragic’ consequence. What remains to be discovered is whether this will be the end of Alessia’s business.

Advance of chapter 233 of “There is room at the bottom”

