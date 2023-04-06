Jimmy’s story in “There is room at the bottom” It has been the most dramatic plot in recent weeks. He believed that he was carrying Kimberly’s baby, so he was forced to end his affair with Alessia. After several days, it was finally revealed that it was all a hoax, shocking the followers of the Peruvian series.

After this, the young Gonzales did not think twice and decided to tell his ex-partner before it was too late. Several fans believed that his old romance could be revived, but the result was different.

Watch here how Alessia rejected Jimmy

Jimmy entered Alessia’s room to tell her that Kimberly had faked her pregnancy, but Montalbán did not believe a single word: “What finger did I suck?” “There are no more opportunities. Go on with your life,” was the forceful response with which Alessia closed that chapter in her life.

Why doesn’t Alessia believe Jimmy?

The youngest of the Gonzales could not believe that he was being rejected despite telling the truth. Immediately afterwards, Alessia explained that she always had to put up with her lies even when they were just friends.

Kimberly and her family tricked the Gonzales with a fake DNA result. Photo: LR composition/América TV captures

