“At the bottom there is room” she developed the character of Alessia as few believed before, after she fell in love with Jimmy. Their relationship has been through all sorts of problems due to the social gap between families, but the couple has also been through individual setbacks. This was the case of the young Montalbán, who fought against her father to prove that her love was true and that she could become a professional chef with her own efforts.

The character played by Karime Scander was left traumatized after she intoxicated the Gonzales with expired quiches. Luckily for her, she had the support of “Charo” to open a new food business together and they recorded a hot commercial for her followers. ‘Pepe’ did not like this initiative at all and pointed out that the place should be called La azotea sin calzón.

