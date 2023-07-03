After the 250th chapter of “At the bottom there is room“, fans of “The Great Chef: Celebrities“they accused the popular series of America TV of course plagiarism in a scene. This is because, in it, two well-known characters staged a cooking segment very similar to the production of latinas the fans commented through Facebook.

However, was this really plagiarism? Although the theme was a cooking show, like many that exist, it could not be considered plagiarism, since celebrities participate in one, while in the other there are two protagonists of the series starting their venture.

Which “AFHS” scene is plagiarized from “EGC: Celebrities”?

According to Facebook users and followers of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”, the scene they considered plagiarized was that of ‘Charo’ and Alessia shooting their promotional video about “The roof of flavor“. This as an initiative for their kitchen venture, which is based on creating a YouTube channel where they will upload videos preparing recipes and offering culinary tips.

As is known, both the young Montalbán and ‘Jimmy’s’ mother are considered excellent cooks, which is why they decided to combine their skills to get ahead, especially since Alessia needs money to pay her father.

What were the comments of the fans of “EGC: famous” against “AFHS”?

From accusing them of plagiarism to saying that the production of “Al fondo hay sitio” has run out of ideas, fans of “The Great Chef: Famous” made their annoyance known at, in their opinion, the copy of the Latina reality segment Television. Among their comments, various Facebook users expressed: “They ran out of ideas”, “Asuuu, what a copy” and “They are desperate for the rating”.

