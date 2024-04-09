'At the bottom there is room' premiered its 11th season on América TV screens with an episode full of drama and tension in which Alessia's life hangs by a thread. The emotional story of the Montalbán family, which faces the possible loss of one of its members, kept fans of fiction on the edge of their seats. But the real climax came at the end of the episode, since we saw Jimmy's desperation when witnessing the lack of vital signs of his beloved.

However, not everything was tragedy in the long-awaited launch of 'AFHS 2024', as fans of the historic series took advantage of some of the funniest moments to unleash their creativity and flood social networks with memes that made more people laugh. one's.

Look at the memes after the premiere of 'At the bottom there is room 2024'

What happened in chapter 1 of 'At the bottom there is room 2024'?

The premiere of season 11 of 'At the bottom there is room' began with the transfer of Alessia to a medical center, in order to treat the wound that caused Benjaminwho, in reality, tried to attack Cristobal after discovering that he is July's new lover. However, desperation overcame the Montalbáns after seeing that traffic was stopped and she could not reach her destination, so Diego decided to take her daughter in her arms and take her to the clinic.

On the other hand, those who also live in total drama are Gasparwhich suffered the rejection of Teresa by not wearing the engagement ring he gave her. Don Gilberto's daughter told her lover that she could not accept him because of the difficult day they had, which was surrounded by tragedy. This brought Joel's assistant, who considers himself unlucky in love, to tears.

Likewise, the 'Fish Face' remained missing for several hours after leaving 'Patty'. This generated concern in 'Charito', who repeatedly called his son's cell phone and received no response. The self-proclaimed 'Legend' tried to correct his mistake and called his ex-fiancée, whom he told to talk and fix what happened; However, he did not suspect that the one who answered him was 'Katty', his ex-mother-in-law, who wants to take revenge.

Finally, Benjamin, not content with seriously injuring Alessia, is willing to carry out his retaliation against Cristóbal, which is why he went to look for July and entered her house while everyone was sleeping. However, when he entered his room, he encountered Richard Jr., who woke up for a moment. This spread terror in 'Teresita's' son and he was shocked.

When did season 11 of 'At the bottom there is room' premiere?

'At the bottom there is room 2024' It premiered on Monday, April 8, 2024 and ended a wait of more than three months since the end of its previous delivery. Besides, It should be noted that the series returns to its usual time slot of 8:40 p.m.immediately after 'This is war' and before 'The other Concha'.

In this way, the successful production that was born in 2009, replaces 'Súper Ada', a novel that came to an end on Friday, April 5. The fiction starred Maricarmen Marín and kept the audience in high anticipation prior to the launch of season 11 of 'AFHS'.

What is the cast of 'At the bottom there is room 2024'?

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as 'Jimmy'

Mónica Sánchez as 'Charito'

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalbán

László Kovács as 'Tito'

Paul Vega as 'Koky'

Gustavo Bueno as Don Gilberto

Úrsula Boza as Claudia Llanos

Guadalupe Farfán as July

Franco Pennano as Cristóbal

Carlos Solano as Felix

Vasco Rodríguez as Benjamin.

