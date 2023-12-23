'At the bottom there is room' aired the final episode of its season 10 in style. This episode was a roller coaster of emotions for all its fans, who did not leave their TV screens for a single moment. America TV. The grand finale of the series had everything: surprise returns, forgiveness, confessions, even bloody outcomes, which left a huge unknown among fans, who will have to wait until next season to find out how the story of one of the most popular fictions will continue. successful films on Peruvian television.

In this note we will explain what happened in the finale and what was the fate of the most important stories of the series.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Macarena married Mike and Joel was late to confess his love

What happened to Joel and Macarena in 'At the bottom there is room'?

The final chapter of 'At the bottom there is room 2023' He started with the message he sent him joel to Macarena, in which 'Fish Face' asked her to leave her bachelorette party for a moment to talk. When they finally saw each other face to face, the former member of Group 7, who had serious intentions of declaring her love for 'Gringa', only congratulated her on her marriage to Mike and told her that he hoped it would go well. good.

However, this would only be the beginning of the story, since on the same day of their marriage, joel He disappeared. And, when we all believed that he had escaped his destiny, he appeared a few minutes later accompanied by Gaspar and stated that he needed advice for one of the most important moments in his life. After that, the Gonzales were ready to leave for the wedding, it was there that 'La Leyenda' saw 'Maca' on her balcony wearing her wedding dress, so he was shocked by the beauty of her. she.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' FINAL of the 2023 season: relive the last chapter of the series

This increased doubts in joel, who couldn't take it anymore and gave vent to his feelings during his wedding. After 'Patty' stated before Father Manuel that she did want to marry 'Charo's' son, the cleric asked the usual question to 'Fish Face', who remained thoughtful for several minutes, which aroused the concern and desperation of those present. because they didn't know what was happening.

It was then that Joel told 'Patty' that she was not the love of his life., and then quickly leave the place and leave for Macarena's wedding, in order to confess his love. Unfortunately, the mechanic arrived when 'Gringa' was saying her vows and telling how much she loved Mike. Given this, Joel could only ignore his tears and congratulate the couple.

“You are not the love of my life” was what Joel told 'Patty' before going to look for Macarena. Photo: composition LR/América TV

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Jimmy's harsh phrase that broke Alessia's heart in front of Dolores

Later, when they were at the party, joel revealed to Macarena that he had feelings for her, that he had begun to look at her differently, something that surprised Diego Montalbán's sister. However, the singer and composer assured him that he would not do anything to ruin his happiness with 'Gringo Atrasador' and that he was only going to be his best friend.

What happened to July and Cristóbal?

After what happened with Joel, the Gonzales immediately went to Macarena's wedding to prevent 'Charo's son from committing something crazy. However, their impression was pleasant when they discovered that nothing had happened. It was there that 'Maca' invited her family to her party, who gladly accepted after the embarrassing moment they had to go through.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Alessia is stabbed by Benjamín in shocking season finale

While they were at the celebration, June and Cristobal They exchanged cold glances, since, since it was discovered who the patient who arrived at the polyclinic really was, July did not want to know anything about 'Vampirín', so they both avoided being together during the party.

Fortunately, everything changed when Alessia He decided to intervene and told 'Charo's' niece that she and her brother should be together because the feeling between them was mutual. Furthermore, the chef told him that the famous notebook that started the disagreement had actually been written by her father and that Cristóbal had always told her the truth despite her somewhat questionable actions.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom' season 10 episode 373: what happened in the December 21 episode?

After said dialogue, the bouquet was launched and the lucky one was the former worker at the Maldini residence, who tried to return the present, since she did not have a lover, to which Macarena refused. It was there that the moment most anticipated by the fans arrived and July confessed all her feelings for Cristóbal in front of all the guests.. The photographer kissed her and was reciprocated by the nurse, thus making the long-awaited 'Crisly' official.

What happened to 'Jimmy' and Alessia?

The final chapter did not show any further interaction between both characters, since, at first, they were not in the same place. However, it was the chef who starred in the most tense moment of the last episode, and she raised a lot of doubts for the next installment.

YOU CAN SEE: Peter abandons Francesca in 'At the bottom there is room': “I got tired of a love that will never be”

They both saw each other for the first time during Macarena and Mike's party, and they gave each other helpless glances, since they could not talk in the presence of Dolores, the youngest Gonzales' new lover.

However, their love could re-emerge in the next season, after Alessia was stabbed by Benjaminwho intended to attack Cristóbal as revenge for having rescued July.

YOU CAN SEE: 'AFHS': July confesses her love to Cristóbal and they have their first kiss in the final episode

At that moment, 'Jimmy' He didn't think much about it and approached Alessia in order to do something to help her, since he saw her lying on the ground, surrounded by a pool of blood.