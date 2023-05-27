“Al fondo hay sitio” ends in the best way. The shared preview of the América TV series shows Charo and Diego worried about their children. Alessia, Jimmy and Joel were trapped in an elevator during the last chapter. However, Francesca will tell her husband that perhaps she was also kidnapped just like Macarena, which will leave him in shock. The chef will quickly attribute the disappearance of his daughter to Claudia Llanos, since she has been chasing him to take revenge on ‘Noni’. So that you do not miss any detail of the Peruvian production, we leave you this complete guide so that you can enjoy the new episode of “AFHS”.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room at the bottom”: Francesca lost the presidency of her company and Claudia could kill her

Preview of “AFHS” 10×228

When does “AFHS 2023” episode 228 premiere?

Episode 228 of “Al fondo hay sitio 10” arrives on Peruvian TV this Friday, May 26, 2023 through the signal america television. The program starts minutes before 9:00 pm, and can also be seen simultaneously on the platform America tvGO.

Macarena and Mike got engaged on “AFHS.” Photo: Composition LR/America TV

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room in the background”: Cristóbal died? Terrible accident with July petrifies fans

What time to SEE “Al fondo hay sitio”, season 10?

Season 10 of “AFHS” 2023 airs in prime time on América TV. Episode 226 will be broadcast from 8.40 pm, after “This is war” and before “Luz de Luna 3”.

Diego and Francesca are one of the most popular couples in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Where to see “In the background there is room” 2023 FREE ONLINE?

You can not only enjoy the national production through the small screen, but also completely free from your computer, tablet or laptop. To do this, you must enter the América tvGO website. Likewise, you can download the official application on your cell phone and not miss any detail of the popular soap opera.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room at the bottom”: Richard Junior set up a plan to take revenge on Gaspar, what things did he do?

América TV: what channel is it in Peru?

DirecTV/channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/channel 4

Vision Peru / channel 4

Best Cable/channel 4

Star Globalcom/channel 13.

#quotAt #bottom #room #10quotchapter #América #time #series #FREE