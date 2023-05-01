The week starts in the best way “At the bottom there is room” with episode 209. The preview has been published and shows Claudia Llanos arriving at a deserted place to see a person who would have been kidnapped. “I told you there is something worse than death,” she is heard saying to the ‘Shark Gaze’. Seeing this clip posted on the TikTok account of the América TV series, followers say that the person on the site would be Peter, Francesca Maldini’s butler, or Isabella Picasso. If you want to know what will happen, you can’t miss “AFHS” chapter 209. Here we share everything you need to know about its premiere.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room in the background”: Isn’t this the real Tito? Evil twin kidnapped him, according to fan theory [VIDEO]

Watch HERE the advance of chapter 209

When to SEE “In the background there is room” 10×209?

“Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:40 pm after the reality show “Esto es guerra” and before “Luz de luna 3”. In the case of chapter 209, it arrives on Monday, May 1, 2023.

YOU CAN SEE: Laia celebrated that Alessia is no longer a chef and fans of “AFHS” hate her: “Wolf in sheep’s clothing”

Where to see “In the background there is site 10” LIVE?

Season 10 of “At the bottom there is room”It can be seen through the América Televisión signal. It is worth mentioning that there is no other official channel to watch the Peruvian production, since it is an original production of his.

América TV: what channel is it in Peru?

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13

YOU CAN SEE: July supports Alessia in “AFHS” after dismissal and launches against Laia: “Don’t please that witch”

Tito behaves suspiciously in “Al fondo hay sitio” after his return. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

How to see “Al fondo hay sitio” FREE and ONLINE?

If you like to connect online, you can see “At the bottom there is room” FREE and LIVE through the América TVGO website, where you will also find the previous seasons.

#quotAt #bottom #room #10quotchapter #América #time #series #FREE