Jimmy suffered a terrible accident in “At the bottom there is room”, but we soon learned that he is not in a cast because something serious happened to him, but that he is faking it to get Alessia to pay attention to him again. In this way, the América Televisión series brings us closer to a decisive situation, since the youngest of the Gonzales family has given his ex the possibility of giving themselves a second chance. However, it will not be the only moment that marks scenes of tension. If you do not want to miss chapter 205, here we leave you the complete guide.

When to SEE “AFHS 2023” Chapter 205?

Chapter 205 of “At the bottom there is room 2023” It will premiere this Tuesday, April 25. According to the advance published by América TV, Laia will go in search of the Gonzales to ask them if they know about experiential tourism, although this could be a strategy for them to take her to see Machu Picchu.

Meanwhile, Jimmy continues with his lie and, when Alessia arrives at his house, the son of ‘Charito’ proposes that they give themselves a new opportunity, since he says that he may not have much hope for life after his spectacular accident. There would also be a new bombshell: Diego receives a hot video from ‘Victoria’ and Francesca could have the same file.

Chapter 205 of “There is room at the bottom” will bring more than one surprise. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Where to see “In the background there is a place 10” LIVE?

The series “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8.40 pm, just after the conclusion of “EEG”. To enjoy fiction, all you have to do is tune in to the open signal of the América TV channel.

How to see “In the background there is room” FREE ONLINE?

Have you heard that you have the possibility to see “Al fondo hay sitio” completely FREE, LIVE and ONLINE? That’s right, you just need to access the official website of América TVGO, a streaming platform where you can find the full episodes of previous seasons.

“In the background there is room”: cast

Alessia Montalban / Karime Scander

Jimmy Gonzales / Jorge Guerra

Cristobal Montalban / Franco Pennano

July / Guadalupe Farfan

Joel Gonzales / Erick Elera

Teresa Collazos / Magdyel Ugaz

Pepe Collazos / David Almandoz

Tito Lara / Laszlo Kovacs

Don Gilberto / Gustavo Bueno

Francesca Maldini / Yvonne Frayssinet

Monica Sanchez / Charo Flores

Macarena / Maria Grazia Gamarra.

