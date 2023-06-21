“In the background there is room” 10, chapter 245 LIVE and ONLINE will arrive through the screens of America TV. The Peruvian series, directed by Gigio Aranda, will bring another episode in which the fate of Jimmy and Alessia will once again be in danger after the trap that Pepe and Tito prepared for their nephew. Now, Francesca will find out about this serious offense and will take action on the matter, while Charo will be completely devastated after learning about the situation of her son. What time and where to see the premiere of the new episode of “AFHS”? We’ll tell you then.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room in the background”: ‘Charo’ reveals where Grace and Nicolás are

Watch here the advance of chapter 245 of “There is room at the bottom”

When does “AFHS” episode 245 premiere?

He episode 245 of “Al fondo hay sitio” will premiere this Tuesday June 20, 2023 through the screens of América TV. According to the trailer, Jimmy and Alessia will be held at the airport and end up in prison after being found with a package of a suspicious substance in their suitcases.

What time to see “Al fondo hay sitio”, season 10?

Season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:40 p.m., by America TV, immediately after “This is war” and before “Luz de luna”. If you are outside of Peru, you can follow production at the following times.

YOU CAN SEE: Pepe and Tito discover Javier and July, and they will end their romance: “No kisses between cousins!”

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day.

Where to SEE ONLINE “In the background there is room” 2023 for free?

If you wish WATCH ONLINE the chapters of “Al fondo hay sitio”, you just have to enter the website of America TV GOin which you can enjoy all the episodes of the series FREE after 24 hours of its issuance. In addition, you can download the app on any mobile device to view the content whenever and wherever you want.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room in the background”: Jimmy and Alessia are arrested at the airport when they were going to travel to Spain

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/channel 4

Vision Peru / channel 4

Best Cable/channel 4

Star Globalcom/channel 13.

#quotAt #bottom #roomquot #LIVE #America #TVGO #time #chapter