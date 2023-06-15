“At the bottom there is room”, chapter 242 LIVE and ONLINE It will arrive on the screens of América TV. The Peruvian series written and directed by Gigio Aranda will bring a new episode in which Alessia and Jimmy’s relationship will again face another great conflict that seeks to separate them. Diego will do everything possible to send his daughter to study in Spain, while the Gonzales with Mike They will stand in their way to save the love that exists between these two young people. What will happen in “AFHS”? Check here the complete guide to see the chapter.

YOU CAN SEE: Alessia leaves “There is room in the background”: what will happen to Karime Scander?

Watch here the advance of chapter 242 of “In the background there is room”

When does “AFHS” chapter 242 premiere?

He episode 242 of “Al fondo hay sitio” premieres this Thursday June 15, 2023 through the screens of América Televisión. According to the trailer, everyone in Nuevas Lomas will try to help Jimmy stay with Alessia and get in the way of Diego Montalbán’s plans to get his daughter out of the country.

What time to see “Al fondo hay sitio” season 10?

Season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast Monday through Friday at 8:40 pm on América TV, immediately after “Esto es guerra” and before “Luz de luna”. If you live outside of Peru, you can follow the premiere at the following times.

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain the next day

Pepe and Felicia had an affair in the past. Photo: composition LR/ América TV

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room in the background”: Pepe has some ‘chelas’ with ‘Happy’ in an emotional scene between father and son

Where to SEE ONLINE “In the background there is a site 2023” for free?

If you want to SEE ONLINE and FREE the chapters of “Al fondo hay sitio”, you only have to enter the website of America TVGO and you will be able to enjoy all the episodes of the series. Also, you can download it on any device and view all its content from the palm of your hand.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/channel 4

Vision Peru / channel 4

Best Cable/channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13

#quotAt #bottom #roomquot #LIVE #America #TVGO #time #chapter