The closing of the week in “Al fondo hay sitio” leaves more doubts than certainties. Diego Montalban he will go to dinner at the Gonzales house to show that he accepted Alessia’s relationship with Jimmy. In addition, the ‘Chola Chabuca’ asked Joel “Who owns her heart” and no one knows if she will answer with the truth. Finally, no one knows what Javier’s mother’s relationship with “Pepe” Gonzales is, even rumors from fans indicate that it may be her son.

If you want to know the conclusion of this plot, you can’t miss “AFHS” chapter 237. For this reason, we share all the details about its launch.

When does “At the bottom there is room 2023” come out, chapter 238?

Episode 238 of “Al fondo hay sitio 10” arrives on Peruvian TV this Friday, June 9, 2023 on the América Televisión signal. The soap opera starts at 8:40 pm, although it is sometimes delayed due to “Esto Es Guerra”. Also, it can be seen simultaneously on the America tvGO platform.

What time to SEE “Al fondo hay sitio”, season 10?

Season 10 of “AFHS 2023” airs in prime time on América TV. Episode 238 will be broadcast from 8.40 pm, after the program “This is war” and before “Luz de luna 3”.

Where to see “In the background there is a site 2023” FREE ONLINE?

You can enjoy the Peruvian series not only on your television, but also for free from your laptop, tablet or computer. For this, you must enter the official page of America tvGO. You can also download the app on your cell phone and follow your favorite characters from the popular production. If you want to see it after its broadcast, you will have to wait 24 hours or pay the respective subscription.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

