“At the back there is room 10”, chapter 230 LIVE and ONLINE, will arrive through the screens of América TV. The series produced by Gigio Aranda continues once again with new events that will give fans a lot to talk about. Now, after Joel declared himself to Macarena and got a bitter surprise, the ‘Fish Face’ will have to face a completely embarrassing situation in front of Mike and his entire family. Meanwhile, Francesca will find out about Diego’s whereabouts thanks to ‘Charo’. Check here the complete guide to watch the episode.

Watch here the preview of “AFHS” 10×230

When does “In the background there is room 10” come out, chapter 230?

Episode 230 of “Al fondo hay sitio 10” premieres this Tuesday, May 30, 2023 on the América Televisión signal. The television series begins minutes before 9:00 pm and can also be seen simultaneously on the América TVGO platform.

Joel and Macarena starred in an awkward moment in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

What time to SEE “In the background there is room” 10×230?

Season 10 of “AFHS” airs on America TV’s primetime. Episode 230 can be seen starting at 8:40 p.m. (Peruvian time), after the program “Esto es guerra” and before “Luz de Luna 3”.

Francesca Maldini had a strong discussion with Diego Montalbán in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Where to see “In the background there is room” 2023 FREE ONLINE?

If you want to SEE “Al fondo hay sitio” 2023 ONLINE and FREE, you can access the América TVGO page or its official application from mobile devices. Here you can enjoy its LIVE broadcast simultaneously with the television signal. Likewise, if you pay for a subscription, you will have access to the entire catalog of the channel and all the seasons of “AFHS”.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/channel 4

Vision Peru / channel 4

Best Cable/channel 4

Star Globalcom/channel 13.

