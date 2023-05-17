Claudia Llanos already has her next victim in “Al fondo hay sitio”. The villain now targets Macarena to gradually take revenge on her enemies in the América Televisión series. However, this will not be the only event that will turn Las Nuevas Lomas upside down: a new confrontation is coming between the Gonzales family and the Maldini-Montalbán family. If you don’t want to miss chapter 220 LIVE and its ONLINE premiere, here we leave you the complete guide.

YOU CAN SEE: New death in “AFHS”? Claudia Llanos chooses the next victim and fans explode: “Fly high”

Watch HERE the preview of “AFHS” 10×220

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room at the bottom”: Francesca distracts Diego and saves Alessia and Jimmy [VIDEO]

When to SEE “In the background there is room” 10×220?

“In the background there is room” 10 will premiere its chapter 220 this Tuesday, May 16. According to the new advance, several surprises are coming, such as the workers’ strike in Las Nuevas Lomas, which July and Zulimar would join to demand their rights. Meanwhile, danger of death is anticipated, as Claudia Llanos plans to take Macarena on a trip. Will he murder Diego Montalbán’s sister?

Where to see “In the background there is a place 10” LIVE?

If you want to enjoy the series “Al fondo hay sitio”, you can tune in to the América TV channel from Monday to Friday at 8:40 pm After the “EEG” program, you can easily find it on the channel’s open signal.

YOU CAN SEE: Artificial intelligence reached “There is room at the bottom”: Joel looks for a new phrase of war and is disappointed

Claudia Llanos continues her revenge against Mike in “Al fondo hay sitio” and Macarena is the main target. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

YOU CAN SEE: The most “unfortunate” character of “AFHS”: he returned for a new love and now he would have a fatal death

How to see “In the background there is room” FREE ONLINE?

It is important that you know that there is the possibility of enjoying the series “Al fondo hay sitio” completely free of charge and in real time through online transmission. To do so, you only need to access the official website of América TVGO, a streaming platform that provides full episodes of previous seasons.

#quotAt #bottom #roomquot #LIVE #America #TVGO #time #chapter