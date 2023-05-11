“At the bottom there is room”, chapter 217 LIVE and ONLINE, It will arrive on the screens of América TV. This time, fans of the Peruvian series will witness a special episode focused on the great fight between Joel and Mike. The enemies of yesteryear will face off in a boxing ring where the loser will receive a harsh punishment, while the winners of the impromptu sportsbook of Felix could be made with a large sum of money. Check here the complete guide to know what time, how and where to see the premiere of “AFHS” 10×207.

Chapter 217 of “In the background there is room” will premiere this Thursday May 11. According to the trailer for the episode, Joel and Mike will face each other in a boxing match in front of all the residents of Nuevas Lomas, something that will decide a humiliating punishment for the loser.

The season 10 of “In the background there is room” it is broadcast LIVE from Monday to Friday at 8.40 pm on the América TV channel after the “EEG” program. To see it, you just need to tune in to the open signal of the channel.

Joel and Mike will fight in a boxing ring with a bet that would change everything in “There’s Room in the Back.” Photo: Composition LR/America TV

How to see “In the background there is room” FREE ONLINE?

Can SEE “In the background there is a place” FREE, LIVE and ONLINE accessing the official website of America TVGO, the official online streaming platform of América TV. This has the full episodes of previous seasons and also shows the new episodes simultaneously with television.

