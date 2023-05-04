oh“At the bottom there is room” it’s burning! Chapter 212 is about to show new tensions. As we saw in the previous episode, Alessia threw a plate of food over Laia, after the two had a heated conversation. But the Spanish woman said nothing to Diego, at least until now… is he preparing his revenge? While, July You will face your own disappointment. If you want to know what will happen in the América Televisión series, in the following lines we leave you the complete guide.

Watch HERE the preview of “AFHS” 10×212

When to SEE “In the background there is room” 10×212?

Chapter 212 of “In the background there is room” 10 will premiere this Thursday, May 4. In the new episode, we will see that Diego will discover that Alessia threw food at Laia, despite the fact that the Spanish woman had preferred not to say anything. Likewise, July will not control herself and will tell Cristóbal what she thinks about the European woman, which will unleash a tense scene that will leave Charito’s niece crying.

Where to see “In the background there is a place 10” LIVE?

The series “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast Monday through Friday at 8:40 pm on América TV, after the “EEG” program. To enjoy this fiction, you just need to tune in to the open signal and that’s it.

Alessia didn’t tolerate Laia anymore in “There’s room at the bottom” and she threw food on her. Photo: Composition LR/America TV See also The Ministry takes out for public consultation the decree of subsidies for sanitation and purification actions in the Mar Menor

How to see “In the background there is room” FREE ONLINE?

Would you like to see “Al fondo hay sitio” FREE, LIVE and ONLINE? You just need to visit the official website of América TVGO, an online streaming platform that offers full episodes of previous seasons of the series.

