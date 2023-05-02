“At the bottom there is room” He continues to give unexpected twists to his characters. Recently, it was revealed that “Tito” is not a millionaire and that Claudia Llanos has a mysterious character hostage, but it is not the only surprise that chapter 210 of the América Televisión series is being prepared. Dangerous encounters and an unexpected plan await in the new episode. If you do not want to miss what will happen, in the following lines we leave you more information.

When to SEE “In the background there is room” 10×210?

Chapter 210 of “In the background there is room” will premiere this Tuesday, May 2. According to the preview, we will see that the ‘Piratas’ return to Las Nuevas Lomas to turn ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’s’ room upside down with an unexpected remodeling, while Jimmy tries to win Alessia back with a crazy plan that includes a cockroach. Will it work out for you?

Meanwhile, Diego is still worried about knowing how close Claudia Llanos is to Francesca, for which he will go to jail to find Carmen and get the answers he so hopes to know. Will he be forced to confess his infidelity?

Alessia isn’t having a good time in “Al fondo hay sitio” and Laia seems to be more involved than she seems. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Where to see “In the background there is a place 10” LIVE?

You can watch the series “Al fondo hay sitio” from Monday to Friday at 8:40 pm on the América TV channel after the “EEG” program. To access the fiction, simply tune in to the open signal of the channel.

How to see “In the background there is room” FREE ONLINE?

Did you know that you have the option to see “In the background there is a site” totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE? That’s right, you just need to visit the official website of América TVGO, an online streaming platform where you can find the full episodes of previous seasons.

