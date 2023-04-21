Chapter 202 of “At the bottom there is room” arrives LIVE and ONLINE on América TVGO in the next few hours. According to the advance published on YouTube, it will be seen when Jimmy asks his older brother Joel for advice to continue growing in Group 6, which changed its name to Group 7, due to her admission. In addition, it is shown when Diego and Francesca have a nostalgic conversation because of her state of health, the news that Victoria is Claudia Llanos caused the chef a facial paralysis. Likewise, the ‘Noni’ will tell Peter about what is happening at his house by text message without knowing that his cell phone has the ‘Shark Look’ Next, find out what time it premieres and how to see this new episode.

Preview of “AFHS” 10×202

Where to see “In the background there is site 10” LIVE?

“At the bottom there is room” It is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8.40 pm, just after the reality show “This is war”. To SEE the TV series LIVE you only have to connect to the América Televisión signal.

Joel Gonzales is kicked by Group 6 in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

How to see “Al fondo hay sitio” ONLINE and FREE?

If you do not have access to the América TV channel, you can watch the program ONLINE and FREE through the official website of America TVGO. In the same way, you can see previous episodes and those that are uploaded after their broadcast on the YouTube account of the series.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD), 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD), 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD), 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD), 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD), 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD), 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

