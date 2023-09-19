‘At the bottom there is room’ premieres a new episode in a season that has brought more than one surprise. In the preview of chapter 308 you can see how ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ approach Cristóbal to confront him after having rejected July. The compadres think that Diego Montalbán’s son only wants to play with ‘Charito’s’ niece, so they will not hesitate to put him in his place. On the other hand, after recording a song together to take revenge on Dr. Cortez, ‘Mike’ regretted it and did not want to release it; However, Joel did it.

In this new chapter of ‘At the bottom there is site 10’ it will be seen that the word revenge will haunt Las Nuevas Lomas and many will have to resolve the consequences that this brings. If you don’t want to miss chapter 307 of the Peruvian series, keep reading this note so you can know all the details.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 308 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When is chapter 308 of ‘At the bottom there is room 10’ released?

Chapter 308 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ premieres TODAY, September 19, 2023.As seen in the trailer, ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ will take Cristóbal in a sack to give him what he deserves in revenge for rejecting July. For her part, Macarena has already seen the launch of the video clip for ‘Mike’ and Joel dedicated to Fabián, Dr. Cortez.

What time to watch episode 308 of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

‘In the background there is site 2023′ is broadcast on the screens of channel 4, or better known as América TV, from 8:40 p.m. m. On the other hand, if you are not in national territory and do not want to miss this exciting chapter, we leave you the schedules, according to the countries where ‘AFHS’ is shared.

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 pm in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 pm in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 pm in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day).

‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ will give Cristóbal what he deserves for playing with July. Photo: América TV

What channel broadcasts ‘At the bottom there is site 10’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of‘There is room at the bottom’throughAmerica TV, immediately after the program ‘This is war’ and before ‘Luz de luna’. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘There is room at the bottom’It is broadcast through the Peruvian channel América Televisión, which varies depending on the service you have contracted.

DIRECTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13

Part of the cast of ‘At the bottom there is a place’ 2023. Photo: América TV

How to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view‘There is room at the bottom’totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOan online streaming platform, where you can find full episodes of previous seasons.

Who are the characters and actors in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Mónica Sánchez as ‘Charo’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalbán

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as Jimmy

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Koky’

Gustavo Bueno as ‘Don Gilberto’

