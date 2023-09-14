He will return to turn the Gonzales’ lives upside down! ‘At the bottom there is room’ continues to give something to talk about among its thousands of fans in Peru and abroad, since, as seen in the preview of episode 305 of its season 10, Dalila and Kimberly will cross paths again from the humble family of Las Nuevas Lomas. However, what they did not expect is that she will reveal a secret that will surprise more than one, since it was the Colombian who donated blood to save ‘Charito’s’ life. How will they react?

In the following note we will tell you all the details about the successful series of America TV so you don’t miss anything from the premiere of its new episode.

YOU CAN SEE: Historical character from ‘At the bottom there is room’ will leave the series and fans react: “Don’t leave!”

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 305 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When does chapter 305 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ come out?

Chapter 305‘There is room at the bottom’will be released TODAY,Thursday, September 14, 2023. As can be seen in the trailer, the Gonzales family will be furious after seeing that Delilah will appear in her lives again; However, Kimberly’s mother will leave them with their mouths open after revealing that she and ‘Charo’ are blood sisters because she was the one who donated her vital fluid to save the life of Joel and ‘Jimmy’s mother after her accident.

What time to watch ‘At the bottom there is room 10’?

Season 10 of ‘AFHS‘ airs Monday through Friday, in prime time at8.40 pm,on América TV. In case you watch the series from another country other than Peru, we leave you the following schedules:

YOU CAN SEE: Is Hiro saying goodbye to ‘AFHS’? Peter gave terrible news to Francesca that casts doubt on her presence in the series.

5.40 pm in the United States (Pacific time)

7.40 pm in Mexico

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 pm in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 pm in Venezuela

10.40 pm in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day.

On which channel to watch ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio 10’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of‘There is room at the bottom’throughAmerica TV, immediately after the program ‘This is war’ and before ‘Luz de luna’. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

YOU CAN SEE: Will Grace return to ‘There’s Room at the Back’? Daughter of ‘Charo’ is pregnant and would return to the series

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘There is room at the bottom’ It is broadcast through the Peruvian channel América Televisión, which varies depending on the service you have contracted.

On which platform can you watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: ‘Koky’ confessed to ‘Charo’ that he was Claudia Llanos’s accomplice

Where to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view‘There is room at the bottom’totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOan online streaming platform, where you can find full episodes of previous seasons.

The Gonzales were surprised after Dalila’s revelation upon her return to Las Nuevas Lomas. Photo: América TV

What is ‘At the bottom there is room 10’ about?

After the final events of the ninth season, the rivalry between the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbán intensifies further with the secret love relationship of ‘Jimmy’ (Jorge Guerra) and Alessia (Karime Scander), with the attraction of Joel (Erick Elera) and Macarena (María Grazia Gamarra), July (Guadalupe Farfán) and Cristóbal (Franco Pennano), and with the discovery of Peter (Adolfo Chuiman) as the true buyer of the new Gonzales house, situations that will bring many repercussions and subsequent clashes between both families.

YOU CAN SEE: They confirm the death of ‘Charito’ in ‘At the bottom there is a place’: “We fired Mónica Sánchez, it’s over”

On the other hand, the appearance of Victoria, who is shown to be the true ‘Woman in Black’, and the revelation that Claudia Llanos never died, will bring many problems to the Maldini matriarch. Furthermore, the return of Mike Miller (Joaquín de Orbegoso) will damage Joel and Macarena’s friendship; Likewise, his presence in Francesca’s life will threaten the bad actions of Diego Montalbán.

What is the cast of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Mónica Sánchez as ‘Charo’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalbán

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Koky’

Gustavo Bueno as ‘Don Gilberto’.

#bottom #room #LIVE #América #TVGO #time #watch #episode