He chapter 244 of “Al fondo hay sitio 10” will present new obstacles for some of its protagonists. In addition, you will see farewell of Jimmy and Alessia, because they will leave for Spain to start a new life from scratch. However, someone is planning for this not to be possible, as they don’t want their family to be separated. On the other hand, Diego Montalbán is looking for ideas to save Francesca’s. What will happen today in “AFHS”? Here’s how to watch the episode in its entirety FREE and LIVE.

Watch here the advance of chapter 244 of “There is room at the bottom”

When does “AFHS” episode 244 premiere?

He episode 244 of “Al fondo hay sitio” will premiere this Monday June 19, 2023 through the screens of América TV. According to the advance, someone will try to prevent Jimmy and Alessia from leaving the country.

What time to see “Al fondo hay sitio”, season 10?

Season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast Monday through Friday at 8:40 pm on América TV, immediately after “Esto es guerra” and before “Luz de luna”. If you are outside of Peru, you can follow production at the following times.

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain the next day.

Where to SEE ONLINE “In the background there is a site 2023” for free?

If you want to SEE ONLINE and FREE the chapters of “Al fondo hay sitio”, you only have to enter the website of America TV GO and you will enjoy all the episodes of the series. In addition, you can download it to any device and view all its content from the palm of your hand.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/channel 4

Vision Peru / channel 4

Best Cable/channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13 .

