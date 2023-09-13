Season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ gets exciting in its episode 304. According to the trailer, July will no longer be able to hide that she lost her job and will tell her what happened to her aunt in the Maldini house. Given the confession, ‘Charo’ will be determined to confront Francesca, which would cause more problems for the young woman. On the other hand, other characters will allow themselves to be involved in reading letters, which will reveal their possible futures in love. Find out what else will happen in today’s episode of the América TV series.

Keep reading this note with our complete guide with all the details to watch LIVE and ONLINE this new chapter of ‘AFHS’ 10, which promises to awaken more than one emotion in the Peruvian audience.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: fans of the series ask that July and Cristóbal not separate

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 304 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When does chapter 304 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ come out?

Chapter 304‘There is room at the bottom’will be released TODAY,Wednesday, September 13, 2023. As we can see in the trailer, July could get in trouble for telling her aunt what happened at the Maldini mansion; Now, ‘Charo’ will be willing to talk to Francesca to clarify the situation. On the other hand, Macarena and Alessia are willing to discover what the future holds for them by reading cards.

What time to watch ‘At the bottom there is room 10’?

Season 10 of ‘AFHS‘ airs Monday through Friday, in prime time at8.40 pm,on the open signal of América TV. In case you watch the series outside of Peruvian territory, below we leave you a list with the following schedules for other Latin American countries and Spain:

7.40 pm in Mexico

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 pm in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 pm in Venezuela

10.40 pm in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day.

YOU CAN SEE: Historical character from ‘At the bottom there is room’ leaves the series and fans react: “Don’t leave!”

What channel is América TV in Peru?

All episodes of ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ are broadcast through the Peruvian channel América Televisión, which varies depending on the service you have contracted. Below, we leave you all the operators in Peru that have the signal and their respective numbers to tune in.

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

Francesca fired July after finding out that she is in love with Cristóbal. Photo: América TV

Where to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

In case you can’t see‘There is room at the bottom’Through the aforementioned channel, there is the option to enjoy the series totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website ofAmerica tvGOan online and simultaneous streaming platform, where you will also find the full episodes of previous seasons.

#bottom #room #chapter #América #time #watch #series #FREE