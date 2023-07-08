“Al fondo hay sitio”, the successful América TV series, is surprising its fans with its tenth season. Peter managed to escape from the confinement of his kidnappers and has just recovered his memory, but the party will not last long in Nuevas Lomas, due to the return of Claudia Llanos. The villain won’t stop until she takes full revenge on Francesca, her family, and her beloved butler.

A few hours after knowing the result, here we share everything you need to know about the release of chapter 258 of “AFHS“.

Watch HERE the preview of “AFHS” 10×258

When to SEE “In the background there is room” 10×258?

Chapter 258 of “At the bottom there is room” will be released this Friday, July 7. According to the preview, a mysterious person will infiltrate Francesca’s house and everything seems to indicate that it is Claudia, who had already accessed her privacy.

What time to see the episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Season 10 of “AFHS” is broadcast from Monday to Friday, during prime time at 8:40 pm, on América TV, just after “Esto es guerra” and minutes before “Luz de luna”. It is not Peru, we leave you the following schedules:

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day.

Diego is worried about Claudia. Photo: America TV.

Where to see “In the background there is room” 10 LIVE?

You can see the series “At the bottom there is room” on the América TV channel, after the “EEG” program. To access the fiction, simply tune in to the channel’s open signal.

How to see “In the background there is room” FREE ONLINE?

Did you know that you have the option to see “In the background there is a site” totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE? That’s right, you just need to visit the official website of América TVGO, an online streaming platform, where you can find the full episodes of previous seasons.

