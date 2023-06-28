In the last episode of “Al fondo hay sitio”, it could be seen that peter mckaythe remembered butler of the Maldini family, was alive and kidnapped by Claudia Plains, known as the ‘Shark Look’, who has an accomplice who is the one who feeds him. But to the joy of everyone who wanted him back in the series, Peter managed to escape from his captors and is now looking for Francesca, his ‘Madam’. Will he be able to do it?

Watch here the preview of “AFHS” 10×250

When to SEE Chapter 250 of “AFHS” 2023?

Chapter 250 of “At the bottom there is room” 2023will be released this Tuesday, June 27, 2023. According to the trailer published byAmerica TV,The plot will focus on Peter’s escape from Claudia Llanos’s lair and on the new venture of Charo and Alessia, who will dabble as youtubers.

What time to see “AFHS” from another country?

The episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio 10” are broadcast during prime time on América TV: 8:40 p.m. In case you watch the program from abroad, here we share the schedule, depending on your country:

Mexico: 8.40 p.m.

Colombia: 8.40 p.m.

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile: 10.40 p.m.

Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

Spain: 3.40 a.m.

Where to see “In the background there is room” 10 LIVE?

“Al fondo hay sitio” 10 can be seen LIVE through América TV, the only official channel to enjoy the successful Peruvian series. You just have to tune in to the channel starting at 8:40 pm, just after “This is War” and before “Moonlight”.

How to see “In the background there is a place” ONLINE FOR FREE?

In the event that you cannot access the television channel, you will be able to watch “Al fondo hay sitio” ONLINE FREE on the official website of América TVGO, the streaming service of the aforementioned TV network.

Alessia and Charito prepare to start a cooking YouTube channel, with Jimmy’s support. Photo: America TV.

