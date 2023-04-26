“At the bottom there is room“does not stop complicating its plot and the lives of its beloved characters. In the past chapters we saw how Jimmy Gonzales pretended to lose the mobility of his legs after an accident during the Group 7 concert, with the aim of getting closer to Alessia and winning her back .

Unfortunately for Charo’s son, July discovered his secret and is ready to confront him. If you want to know what will happen, you can’t miss “AFHS” chapter 206 and here we share everything you need to know about its launch.

Watch HERE the preview of “AFHS” 10×206

When to SEE chapter 206 of “AFHS” 2023?

“Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8.40 pm, just after “Esto es guerra”. In the case of chapter 206, the production has its premiere scheduled for this April 26, 2023.

Where to see “In the background there is room” 10 LIVE?

Season 10 of “At the bottom there is room”It can be seen on the América Televisión signal. There is no other official channel to watch the Peruvian series, since it is an original production of his.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13.

Claudia continues with her plans against Francesca. Photo: Composition LR/America Television

How to see “In the background there is room” FREE ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the América TV channel, you can see “At the bottom there is room” LIVE, FREE and online. For this, use the official website of América TVGO, a service in which you will also find the rest of the complete seasons.

What will we see in “There is room at the bottom” 10, chapter 206?

According to the advance, Laia will finally have her “experiential tourism” in the Gonzales’ house and Diego Montalbán will be threatened by Claudia to show Francesca her intimate videos. On the other hand, July will discover that Jimmy has been lying all this time to win Alessia back.

What happened in the previous episode of “There is room at the bottom”?

In the previous chapter of “AFHS”, Claudia Llanos threatened Diego to tell Francesca Maldini the whole truth. In addition, she sabotaged Mike and Macarena’s relationship to leave her family more defenseless against a new attack.

