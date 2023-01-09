“At the bottom there is room”, the successful Peruvian series, returned with new chapters, characters and stories. The response from the fans was more than positive, so the production has already confirmed the launch of its tenth season and we won’t have to wait long to see it on the small screen.

In this sense, we share everything you need to know about the premiere of “Al fondo hay sitio” 10.

When does “Al fondo hay sitio” 2023 start?

The tenth season of “Al fondo hay sitio” is scheduled to launch on January 9, 2023. The news took fans who anticipated a longer waiting time by surprise.

What time does “Al fondo hay sitio” 2023 start?

The premiere time depends on the country from where the series is seen, so here we share the calendar:

Peru, Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

What channel is America TV?

DirecTV / Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV / Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru / Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable / Channel 4

Star Globalcom / Channel 13.

“Al fondo hay sitio” will return, promising to solve all the bombs that were dropped in the season 9 finale. Photo: Al fondo hay sitio/Facebook

Where to see “Al fondo hay sitio” live online?

“At the bottom there is room” It can be seen live through América Televisión and the application America TV Go. In case you miss it, the episodes are also available in the second option, which you can access from a mobile device.

“In the background there is room” season 10: cast