Tesla and his dazzling owner Elon Musk can’t do magic after all. This week the electric whiz held its general meeting in a kind of Californian drive-in cinema and instead of being applauded, the shareholders who had traveled to Teslas were applauding. That such a meeting can be done in an hour will make the board of directors of Siemens or Daimler wistful.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

The battery day that followed was expected more impatiently. What was speculated: Tesla will manufacture batteries without raw materials or fly them to the moon next week. But even the busiest of all car managers is caught in the limits of physics and chemistry. He and his developers want to simplify the manufacturing process, and instead of lengthy gluing and hardening processes, a kind of coated honey bread should be used. That will take some time, but the message is: it’s our turn and everyone else is slowing down. When the time comes, a small Tesla will cost $ 25,000. But not tomorrow. Musk put it soberly: Batteries are too expensive and not powerful enough to quickly become suitable for the masses. As of now, the electric car is one for the upper class. But Musk wouldn’t be Musk if he didn’t aim high.

If the growth occurs as he dreams of it, he will need 130 of his giant factories, he has two today, two are under construction. If the growth occurs like this, he sells 20 million cars a year. This year it will be around 500,000. VW, the largest manufacturer in the world, sells 10 million. Musk no longer speaks in gigawatts, but in terawatts. He’ll make everything electric, except, little Space X irony of history, fly into space. The car world has stopped laughing at him.