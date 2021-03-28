F.The Latin has a meaningful saying for many things: Medio tutissimus ibis, for example, means that one is safest on the golden mean. That is often true, but not always. If some motorists apply the wisdom in traffic and choose the middle lane on the German autobahn at moderate speed, although everything is free on the right, we cannot gain anything from that. Those people, let’s call them middle sneaks, are just as hated as traps, who calmly park their car in the second row in the city, hoping the hazard lights will fix it. That is of course not allowed, but we don’t know anyone who has been convicted for it.

Lukas Weber Editor in the “Technology and Engine” section.

Such annoyances are well known, but other widespread and serious diseases of German motorists can easily be added to the collection. We have only just experienced a variant of the former, the free-wheeler: someone in the middle lane was afraid of his own courage, man, I’m fast. But instead of simply swinging to the right, he first got into his irons on an unobstructed route. Good gosh.

It works the other way around, because the blinker is just as dangerous. He turns out of the right lane on the steering wheel, pulls to the left and takes the turn signal lever with him with his little finger. As if the one-time flashing gave permission to disconnect those rushing past on the left.

All of this can be topped, because the worst of the worst are the exciters. These are people who, because of the outrageous misconduct of the others, can no longer get along. We’d rather end the discourse at this point. The Latin sees it this way: Si tacuisses. . .