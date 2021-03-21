E.You have never read in the bottom of the league like this. It marks the transition from old technology & engine to new technology & engine. Because this is the first tail light that was written with our new editorial system. Switching from the old to the new is a bit exhausting. It is accompanied by occasional despair, the new technology is unfamiliar, remote training in the home office is not the best, but as you can see: We have mastered it. Uff.

Volkswagen is currently mastering the transition from old car to new car. This is how Herbert Diess, the Group’s electric drive, put it and described the car of tomorrow as a “networked and autonomous device”. “Honey, where did you park our networked, autonomous device?” Will be said in the future. Or: “What does our networked, autonomous device look like !? It really needs to be taken to the car wash. ”That may sound strange, the battery technology may not be the yellow of the egg, but if Varta now announces that it wants to enter the business with electric car batteries, that is a clear sign: Flashlight was yesterday, The future belongs to the networked, autonomous device with an electric motor. Audi boss Markus Duesmann made it clear that no new generations of internal combustion engines will be developed.

Diess and Duesmann, however, have to let Elon Musk show them again who is the most researched. The Tesla CEO has now officially given himself the additional title “Technoking” and announced this in a letter to the American stock exchange regulator. Let’s treat him in principle. What Musk apparently didn’t know: The Technoking editorial team has long been claiming the title Technoking for themselves. Even more so, since she is already able to cope with the new editorial system.