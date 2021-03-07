D.Fortunately, some clarifications have been made this week. We’re tightening the lockdown through openings, but building a mutating emergency brake into them so that they don’t pick up too much speed. Many people are suspicious of speed anyway, be it at work or on the highway. According to their program for the federal election, the SPD will limit this, promising higher taxes and a 130km / h limit. Perhaps such a thing inhibits the high performers’ desire for load and performance, which could depress the joy of innovation. Regardless, if that is the case, you can counteract this with subsidies, the federal government is getting more Keynesian practice every day. From a technical point of view, nobody needs to be afraid, as is well known, nothing is too swear for the engineer. Even our small community is showing a need for digitization. There is now an electronic siren on the fire station that has howled with its motor. The 7300 euros for this are sensibly invested. Think for a moment what else you would get for the amount? We’re happy to help: A rendezvous with the Boston Consulting Group BCG.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

The common advisor from EY to McKinsey is currently being played badly. Instead of appreciating their pertinent information, Renault is now proving ingratitude. Someone from the new management of the car company put the newspaper Le Monde, what confidence the former boss Thierry Bolloré, who now works for Jaguar Land Rover, has placed in BCG. Armies of advisors had flooded Renault. Young analysts for 1700, consultants for 3900, partners for 8500 euros. Every day. Makes 40 million euros in a year and a half. The result was “mountains of Powerpoints with empty English terms from the phrase threshing machine”. We didn’t want to believe that and called a consultant who immediately helped us substantially: “You need the right product at the right time in the right place.” Exactly, everything is clear.