The rabbit is always underestimated. It heats the house and the street so that even the tiger gets jealous. Except that soon someone who has never flown will be able to fly, he thinks it’s an egg in the nest.

W.o Whenever the vaccine arrives, Corona is already there, which reminds us of rabbits and hedgehogs. This does the cuddly humming animal injustice, it has achieved great things. Everyone thinks of Easter now, which is obvious on Easter Sunday, but we are technically oriented and know about the rabbit’s innovative strength. As early as 1957, an Easter bunny calendar in the form of an advent calendar was registered with the German Patent Office as a utility model, says lawyer Matthias Rößler. Or let’s take Vaillant, not a bad address for heating and air conditioning systems. At Easter 1899, Johann Vaillant discovered a hare hatching out of an egg in a magazine and made it his trademark. Today the rabbit is the most famous heating technology logo in Europe, says Vaillant. Who can say that about themselves?

Of course, animals and technology are allies in many places, just think of the lion from Peugeot, Ferrari’s horse or the most famous t-shirt monkey from Burladingen. The generally sober Asian climber does not have such an animal tradition, which apparently annoys the Korean brand Kia. Your EV 6 electric car, presented this week, no longer has a radiator grille, but, as Kia emphasizes, a digital tiger nose. We mainly see two headlights and a bumper, but we’re also from the stable of yesterday’s rabbits. That is why we also have doubts whether a vertically taking off and horizontally floating electric air taxi with seven seats, which has never had lift under the wings, will go into scheduled flight in 2024, as Lilium promises to take off. To finance it, the start-up slips into a space, which is a hip, speculative stock market jacket, and if you don’t believe everything that is told in an Easter-flowery way, you think more of a start-down. Or an egg that has been laid in the nest. Exactly, quickly out into the garden, the rabbit must have already been there.