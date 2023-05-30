During seven days of swimming in the vicinity of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, the dream boat swam between faces like the whiteness of a wave, and it was radiating with features of joy as it dropped glances on the bookshelves, and turned the gaze between this book and that, and the wings of the birds fluttered with titles that pleased the viewers, and you were the lover of the smell of paper You fill in the faces as if you were reading the chapters of an epic novel, telling you the history of your life, and spelling the alphabet of joy between the phrase and the singular. , relaxing on the shore of its calmness, counting the days of your estrangement, counting your piety, and your divinity hidden under the veil of your solitude, he says to you, O hermit, worshiping in the sanctuary of your book that is in your right hand, take this book, that between its pages lies the image of a woman who may have faded into the darkness, or perhaps she will hide behind veil, but she still read to you and recited some of what you used to teach her, of the rituals of love, and the longing for the extraordinary summers, and she drank from the sweetness of the alleys that were your home, and were the secrets that hid your steps, in coming and going, to and from the majestic house, it may be your home, Or the neighbours’ house, for all the doors were open like the hearts of their owners.

In the exhibition, I saw in what the sleeper sees a face among the faces, so that astonishment fell on your eyeballs, and you fell into a state, and the invisible side was chasing you, and gnawing at you with a blink sharper than cutting polish, and your friend who follows your footsteps, fascinated by something, confined to the screen of his phone, and does not see you, does not He envies you for your last chance at the amazing viewing, and the stun of hidden revelation from under a scarf, or say a veil, the matter is the same, for the concealment is more evident when the heart is your eyes, and your eyes are in the embryo of the heart.

At the book fair, things appear dazzling, soft, and generous, when there is nothing that arouses obsessive-compulsive behavior next to you, and when a path afflicted with compulsive neurosis and the doubts of René Descartes, this damned genius who aroused the ire of those who live in the heart of ignorance, and those who squat in the bunkers of historical misery, do not stalk you.

At the book fair that folded his cloak and departed, to another date, in a new year, I forgot all the locations of the wings, except for one thing that did not leave my head, a face that I remember as it followed me, it aligned me, and simulated a time that was in Al-Mahjah, like an eyeball in the eye socket, a time Salt and sugar mixed in it, and I was the hermit and the devil. I was walking on the long journey and my steps were wiped by the sands of the wind, and nothing remains but the traces of tired breaths, and some imagination that flows in the night when heads fall asleep, and only me wakes up.