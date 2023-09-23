The wooden icon of the canonized Russian naval commander Fyodor Ushakov remained safe and sound after a fire at the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) in Sevastopol, which was attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev reported this on September 23 in his Telegram channel.

“As you know, Fedor Ushakov did not lose a single battle. Centuries later, the invincible admiral continues to defend Sevastopol and gives confidence in a new Victory. This icon with the figure of a saint from the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet. The day before, Father Sergius wrote to me that the wooden frame was completely burned, and the image of the saint, written on the tree, survived and was not touched by fire after the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. You and I have witnessed a real miracle,” reads the governor’s message.

Razvozhaev noted that the surviving icon has the inscription: “Don’t despair! These terrible storms will turn to the Glory of Russia.” The governor also said that he would like to hold a religious procession through the city, led by an icon.

“I will propose to the dean of the Sevastopol district, Archpriest Sergius Khalyuta, and the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Viktor Sokolov, on October 15, the day of remembrance of the holy righteous warrior Fyodor Ushakov, to carry out a religious procession with our miraculous icon throughout all populated areas of Sevastopol,” Razvozhaev wrote.

Earlier, on September 22, Ukraine launched a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. One of the fragments fell in the civilian sector, near the Lunacharsky Russian Drama Theater. Izvestia published footage of the aftermath of the missile strike. Plumes of smoke were visible on them. That evening, Razvozhaev reported that the fire in the Black Sea Fleet headquarters building had been localized.

Meanwhile, Sky News, citing a source in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), reported that British long-range Storm Shadow missiles were used to attack the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet.

The Ukrainian military is trying to strike Russian regions amid a special operation in the Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022. The decision was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.